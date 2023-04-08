VRES Price Hits $0.0358 on Top Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $89.44 million and approximately $856.84 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VRES has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VRES

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03443806 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $755.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars.

