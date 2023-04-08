Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.