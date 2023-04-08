Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of WMT opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.15.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.