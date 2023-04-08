WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Reaches $69.32 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $69.32 million and $739,803.00 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

