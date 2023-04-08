WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY23 guidance to $4.80-5.00 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $178.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $209.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.41 and a 200-day moving average of $170.77.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 72.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.