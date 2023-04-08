Wells Fargo & Company Trims BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Target Price to $780.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $780.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $750.85.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %
BLK opened at $656.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
