Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,358. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.81. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $272.67. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

