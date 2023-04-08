Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

LOW stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.57. 2,403,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,412. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.62 and a 200-day moving average of $200.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

