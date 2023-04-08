Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.8% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.10. 3,675,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.92.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.



