West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,644,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,637,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

