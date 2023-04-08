West Branch Capital LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.95.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,687. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

