West Branch Capital LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.65. 29,722,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,476,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

