West Branch Capital LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,478 shares of company stock worth $16,940,140. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.61. 4,263,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,439. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

