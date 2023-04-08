West Branch Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DE traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.65. 1,848,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

