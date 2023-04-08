WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0569

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $43.53 million and approximately $701,425.47 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00323050 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00021347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012006 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003528 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

