Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.78

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.78 and traded as high as $56.36. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 7,805 shares.

WLFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $339.60 million, a P/E ratio of 462.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 600,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

