Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.78

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.78 and traded as high as $56.36. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 7,805 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WLFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $339.60 million, a P/E ratio of 462.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Lease Finance (WLFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.