Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.35 and a 200 day moving average of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

