Wirtual Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $3,020.23 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

