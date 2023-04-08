WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.47. 25,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFHY. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

