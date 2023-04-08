Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 367,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 32,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. 12,008,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,447,010. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.