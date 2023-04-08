Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,180,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,484 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

