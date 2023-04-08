Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.721 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

