Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.69. 2,031,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

