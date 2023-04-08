Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,216,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,734,752. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

