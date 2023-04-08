Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for about 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $70.31. 1,432,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.