Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 13,103 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,799 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. 6,291,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,948,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.