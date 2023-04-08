Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 2,829 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,073 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

