Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after acquiring an additional 606,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.65. 1,046,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

