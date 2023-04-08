Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, construction, and operation of water treatment plants mad wind turbines. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.