Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.88.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (XJNGF)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.