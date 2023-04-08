XSGD 1-Day Volume Reaches $114,780.66 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $71.17 million and approximately $114,780.66 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,391,260 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

