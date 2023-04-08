Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,057.81

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,057.81 ($13.14) and traded as high as GBX 1,130 ($14.03). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($13.66), with a volume of 17,004 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.87) price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The company has a market capitalization of £378.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,929.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

