YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $219.55 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $219.55 million and approximately $86,081.11 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00338048 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00625397 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $221,031.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

