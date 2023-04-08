Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZION. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $50,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

