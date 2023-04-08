ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Trading 5% Higher

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.63. 2,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) by 442.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,034 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIVO Bioscience were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.