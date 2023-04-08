Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,948. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $243.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.85.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

