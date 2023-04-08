ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.

