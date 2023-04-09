11,537 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

