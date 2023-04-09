1,680 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Snowflake by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Snowflake by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,755 shares of company stock worth $35,896,146. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,570. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.