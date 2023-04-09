2,205 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock traded up $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $473.13. 1,691,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,533. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.71, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $541.90.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.97.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

