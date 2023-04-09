2,400 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,211. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,815 shares of company stock worth $5,776,530. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

