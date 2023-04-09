2,896 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 47,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.37. 3,729,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

