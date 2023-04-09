4,434 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $99.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average is $86.40.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.