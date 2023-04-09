733 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,292,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.47. The company had a trading volume of 714,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,176. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.62 and its 200 day moving average is $305.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.