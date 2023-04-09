880 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.65 and its 200 day moving average is $322.44. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

