Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Accenture were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 745,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $281.70 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $344.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

