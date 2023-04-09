Achain 1-Day Volume Reaches $195,701.70 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $195,701.70 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004784 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003990 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.