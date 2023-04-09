Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.07. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

