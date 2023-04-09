Ade LLC Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ade LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 42,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 40,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $865,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $111.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,290. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $122.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

