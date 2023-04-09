Ade LLC Buys Shares of 9,018 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ade LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 130,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,739,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,399,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,636. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.