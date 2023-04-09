Ade LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ade LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,678,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $138.95. 1,756,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

