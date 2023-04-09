Ade LLC Sells 7,356 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Ade LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

PTIN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. 5,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,589. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

